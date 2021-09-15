LITGRID AB is planning to enter into 330 kV Darbėnai switchyard construction design and contract works agreement with UAB “TETAS”

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania) is planning to conclude a 330 kV Darbėnai switchyard construction design and contract works agreement with UAB “TETAS”.

The Audit Committee of UAB “EPSO-G” on 13 September 2021 stated that the agreement is in line with market conditions as the public procurement was announced, the agreement will be carried out in accordance with the approved standard contract terms of LITGRID AB. The agreement is fair and reasonable to all shareholders of LITGRID AB, considering the objective need of the agreement.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu