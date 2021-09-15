Global Diversified Marketing Group Expands its Business into High Growth Nutraceutical Supplements Category with Preparations to Launch in Fourth Quarter

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) announces it is entering the high growth nutraceutical supplements category and preparing for a launch in Q4 of this year. This new expansion of our product lines holds the potential to attract and serve a wider customer base interested in optimizing health and wellness through high quality, nutrient rich food choices.



Nutraceuticals are foods which provide health benefits in addition to their basic nutritional value. The nutraceutical industry represents a strongly emerging and evolving marketing field that offers opportunities to merge scientific discovery with a growing consumer demand for health-enhancing foods. Nutraceuticals are also of interest as a way to reduce expensive disease treatment approaches in healthcare. The nutraceutical industry currently encompasses three main segments which include functional foods, dietary supplements, and herbal/natural products.

The global nutraceutical market today has an estimated value of $117 billion USD. The development of more personalized and customizable products has recently gained high popularity. Some of the strategies within the nutraceutical industry involve finding new innovative approaches, verifying health claims of the products and ongoing market research. Consumers are looking to follow healthy lifestyles and obtain key nutrition to help control serious diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and also obesity. The United States, European Union and India are currently the largest nutraceuticals markets in the world.

Paul Adler, President & CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group, stated: “Entering the high growth nutraceutical market is an exciting step for our company by diversifying our business and represents an opportunity to deliver a new product line that is in great and growing demand. We are making all preparations now and look forward to offering the first of the GDMK nutraceutical products in the fourth quarter of 2021. Stay tuned for more updates.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates in the snacks market segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

