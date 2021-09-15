Balloon & Paper Say They're Floating on the Celebrity Love That Put Them 'On the Map' of the Stars

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's not a secret anymore. Balloon & Paper has upped the ante on party balloon cool, creating a whole other universe wherever they go. How so? Aside from their otherworldly balloon arrangements that make a party-goer think, "This is seriously just like a movie," one can blame their astounding success on the celebrity set. VIPs are lining up. They're captivated with the lofty luxury courtesy of company owners and balloon artists Jme & Moi Andrade. Whether it be birthday balloon decorations, gender reveals, baby showers, or dinner parties, Balloon & Paper has come to play. Sharing the wealth, the owners recently spoke about how they got to the top "overnight" one airy orb at a time.

Jamie Andrade said, "Learning our craft in all kinds of venues, we'd been in business for 10 years when one day we got a call. Mindy Weiss & Khloe Kardashian hired us for her best friend Malika Haqq's baby shower. Pretty quickly the Kardashian family hired us and gave us some shout-outs on Instagram. Our following took off like a rocket. Since then, some of our most popular work has been for her family."

In addition to the Kardashians and Haqq, Balloon & Paper clients include Katherine Schwarzenegger, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, influencer Desi Perkins, pro basketball players Jtrue Holiday and Ben Simmons, music artists Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, Lizzo, and Jessica Simpson, as well as actress Jessica Alba to name a few.

"When the pandemic hit, we decided to stay open with contactless delivery, and that made all the difference in our business last year. It opened the door to work with more celebrities. Soon, we partnered with top event planners who helped us become one of the most sought-after balloon artists in the industry. We're grateful we get to do what we love at this level," adds Moi Andrade.

Balloon & Paper offers exclusive, complimentary styling of one-of-a-kind designs for any event. They have a white glove, same-day delivery, and advisors who can suggest the perfect option for gift-giving as well. The company is dedicated to being eco-friendly and uses latex balloons made of 100% biodegradable natural material.

For more information, visit https://www.balloonandpaper.com.

About Balloon & Paper:

Balloon & Paper was founded in 2012 by Jme & Moi Andrade. The balloon decor company is based in Los Angeles, California.

