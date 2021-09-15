Fuzzy Strengthens Executive Team as Company Positions Itself As the Leader in Pet Health & Wellness

The leader in modern pet care hires senior leaders and brings seasoned experts onto the board to support growth as the company strives to increase access to veterinary care for all.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuzzy, the leading digital pet health company, today announced several executive leaders have joined the company in addition to two new board and advisory members. As the first digitally native pet health provider, Fuzzy offers a subscription-based membership to 24/7 telehealth veterinary care with vet-approved e-commerce, educational content, and programs for nutrition, training, and obedience. These leaders join Fuzzy as the company doubles down on its promise to expand access to exceptional vet care, from triage to personalized care programs and treatment that deliver better health outcomes for pets, at an accessible cost.

“Our executive team and board members bring decades of valuable industry experience from both globally-known brands and taking fast-growth startups to exit. Together, we are working to make Fuzzy the most trusted provider in the veterinary telemedicine and pet care space,” said Zubin Bhettay, co-founder and CEO of Fuzzy. “Our core mission is to make exceptional vet care accessible to all pet parents, and our new team members bring an incredible depth of talent and expertise across core business functions which will enable us to deliver on our mission and raise the bar for pet care.”

Expanding Fuzzy’s Leadership

Dr. Cherice Roth, Chief Veterinary Medical Officer, is on the cutting edge of perfecting virtual veterinary care. Dr. Roth believes that preventative, virtual veterinary care is the answer for health disparities in pets. As an advocate for increasing diversity and improving mental health among veterinary professionals, Dr. Roth is committed to rethinking how veterinary care is delivered, updating some of the industry’s outdated approaches, and increasing access to quality care, ultimately making an impact across the entire veterinary medicine field.

Harley Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, leads growth, brand, and product marketing, as well as customer retention. A data-driven growth marketing expert, Butler was previously CMO of Shipt, which he helped scale from a regional grocery delivery service to a nationwide delivery leader acquired by Target in 2017. Prior to Shipt, he held leadership roles at Prezi, Adobe, Flip Video (acquired by Cisco) and several digital marketing agencies.

Joe Manning, Chief Business Officer, brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail and consumer brand industries with a particular emphasis on ecommerce. He has led sales, business development and account management teams and has partnered with leading retailers including Target, Costco, Albertsons, Petco, CVS and many others. Prior to joining Fuzzy, Manning held the same role at Shipt, where he negotiated and managed partnerships with retailers and CPG companies, and developed strategic growth plans for the company’s partners. Prior to Shipt, he spent 10 years at Starbucks leading multiple sales and business development teams across Licensed Stores, CPG and FoodService.

Vinay Bhat, Chief Data Officer, joins Fuzzy from his prior role as VP of Data Science at Shipt, where he and his team focused on all aspects of data ranging from machine learning to data engineering to analytics. Prior to Shipt, he worked in multiple roles across economic consulting and growth marketing companies that combined quantitative expertise with business acumen.

Georgia Bolton, Head of eCommerce, is building a best-in-class digital ecommerce experience for pet parents as Fuzzy provides access to trusted products that keep pets happy and healthy. With demonstrated experience across retail, tech, and consumer goods, Georgia brings a customer-centric perspective to all initiatives. Prior to Fuzzy, Georgia specialized in building ecommerce businesses from the ground up; driving both strategy and operations as businesses scaled. In previous roles, Georgia managed the Health & Wellness categories at Jet, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson.

Industry Leaders Join Board

In addition to growing their senior leadership team, Fuzzy has tapped Anna-Lena Kamenetzky as a Board Member and Mike Goldstein as a Board Advisor. In expanding the board to include outside experts, Fuzzy will benefit from their extensive experience and deep relationships across industries.

Anna-Lena Kamenetzky runs a private investment firm, K4 Investments, and is a seasoned board member, having served on the boards of some of the most well-known consumer businesses globally, such as Keurig Dr Pepper and Jimmy Choo. Kamenetzky was previously a partner at JAB, a consumer-focused private investment holding whose portfolio companies include the second-largest veterinary clinic group in the US where she helped raise a $6B fund focused on investment into pet care. Kamenetzky brings to the Fuzzy board a keen understanding of industry trends and consumer insights, along with proven expertise in helping startups scale to global brands. In addition to Fuzzy, she serves as a member of the Board of Kitu Life, the owner of the Super Coffee brand. She works closely with the Fuzzy leadership team to hone in on the top customer priorities for pet healthcare and to successfully shape the business’s offering to meet those needs.

Mike Goldstein is a seasoned executive, board member, and company advisor bringing years of retail and healthcare technology experience to the table. Goldstein has served on the boards of more than 20 public and private companies. He has a passion for the healthcare sector, having served on the boards of Teladoc, Medco Health Solutions, Bioscrip, Multi Plan, and Med Express. In Retail, Consumer Products, and Marketing, he served on the Boards of Charming Shoppes, Houghton Mifflin, United Retail, AKQA, Martha Stewart, and Galyans. Goldstein was also Chairman of the Board of Toys “R” Us Inc. and served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer for a period of time from 1994-1997.

ABOUT FUZZY

Fuzzy is your pet health partner. On a mission to make pet care more accessible, Fuzzy is a subscription-based service offering members 24/7 Live Vet Chat support, virtual vet consultations, and on-demand answers from a team of licensed, on-staff pet health experts. Fuzzy also offers pet parents vet-tested and recommended products and personalized programs for nutrition, training, and obedience. For more information, visit yourfuzzy.com or download the Fuzzy app.

PR CONTACT

press@yourfuzzy.com