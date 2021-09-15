Alpine IQ Launches Native Apps for Dispensaries

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers, today announced the launch and availability of native apps. With carrier filtration continuing to limit the ability of dispensaries to connect with their customers through traditional marketing methods, Alpine IQ’s customizable native apps solution provides a secure, highly-personal marketing channel.



Specific features include:

Push notification enablement

Synchronized customer journeys correspond with POS, e-commerce, and social profiles

In-app shopping and ordering on IOS

Discount tier progress, multiple redemption methodologies, and cross-device compatibility

Onboard customers directly in the apps

Refer a friend program enablement

Compliance with app stores

Consolidated feed of messages from your dispensary (Text, email, native app push, and browser push notifications)

“We’re excited to bring to life native apps for our retail customers, which they can leverage to drive unmatched customer loyalty,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “So many brands place their trust in a marketplace app where you and your programs are listed side by side with other retailers. You don't want to have a race to the bottom on margins or max points and you don't want your push notifications trapped in an app that has your competitors in it. Additionally, our native app enables brands to circumnavigate any current and forthcoming compliance issues, as Alpine IQ is on the forefront of data-driven solutions with compliance in mind.”

The native apps are some of the many capabilities in Alpine IQ’s suite of data-driven solutions, empowering retailers to fully own their customers’ brand experience. These products and capabilities include data management, compliance automation, omni-channel messaging, audience segmentation and more.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment and promote all in-store and online operations.

