Two New Regions Commit to EAB’s National “Moon Shot for Equity”

Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education firm EAB announced today that two new groups of schools have joined the “Moon Shot for Equity,” a national initiative that aims to close equity gaps within regional cohorts of two- and four-year colleges and universities by 2030. All participating institutions will work together and with EAB to help more historically underserved students graduate from college.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Miami University, and Northern Kentucky University issued a joint statement earlier today, announcing they have joined the project as the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region.

Two additional schools, Delaware County Community College and West Chester University, announced today that they have established a Southeastern Pennsylvania Moon Shot region.

EAB launched the Moon Shot for Equity last October in cooperation with an inaugural consortium of colleges and universities in Southeastern Wisconsin. Since the launch, these Wisconsin schools have made significant progress, conducting equity mindedness training for more than 600 participants, reforming registration holds that prevent students from registering for classes because of minor administrative or financial complications, and improving transfer pathways to make it easier for students—and the credits they have earned—to move between institutions.

“For too long, higher education has put the onus on students of color and other underserved student populations to adapt and overcome instead of reforming institutional barriers that make their educational journey more arduous than it has to be,” said EAB Vice President of Partnerships Tom Sugar. “All of the schools that have joined the Moon Shot for Equity have committed to fixing those institutional impediments.”

EAB provides participating schools with research, technology, and advisory services around change management and equity training. In addition, all schools receive guidance from well-known student success leaders Tim Renick at Georgia State University and Paula Short at Houston GPS. Moon Shot schools must also agree to implement 15 research-based best practices proven to remove systemic barriers to success, and to collaborate with other schools in their area to establish common academic pathways that facilitate student transfers between two- and four-year institutions.

Finally, participating institutions are expected to build stronger relationships with their communities by partnering with local high schools as well as local business and community leaders to help more underserved students gain access to college. Moon Shot schools can also leverage EAB’s College Greenlight, which provides underserved students with resources and information on how to identify best-fit universities, search for scholarships, and connect with counselors.

EAB is currently accepting applications from additional colleges and universities across the nation interested in participating in the initiative. The firm is also inviting philanthropic institutions and corporate partners to help expand the project to new regions.

Additional details on the project will be shared in an October 28 webinar.

