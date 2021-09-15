SecureLink Enhances Partner Program to Advance Critical Access Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SecureLink , a leader in critical access management, has established PartnerLink, its enhanced partner program designed to build and grow valuable cybersecurity solutions for customers. SecureLink’s existing partner program has seen continued success since its founding. This year SecureLink signed 11 new partners, including Cavalry Solutions, Cyber Distribution, and SkyHelm, strengthening an ecosystem of 38 partners globally.



“SecureLink has been working directly with partners for a long time and has seen continued success with solutions deployed through partnerships within more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. As our footprint expands, and as critical access management becomes an even greater priority for businesses, now is the perfect time to expand our partner offering,” said Cory Shirk, VP of Sales at SecureLink. “In addition to providing customers with the best solutions, PartnerLink presents partners with the opportunity to grow their own businesses by leveraging our expertise, sales approaches and solutions. While each partner has different goals, targeted verticals, markets and customer sizes, through a collection of exclusive benefits within the program they can increase profitability and grow a personable and sustained partnership with SecureLink.”

To support the growing number of partners in the program, PartnerLink offers four levels of go-to-market (GTM) partner tiers. Each tier of the SecureLink partner ecosystem is determined by partnership performance and includes financial and GTM benefits, with the goal of jointly creating customer value while achieving business goals. These include:

Platinum — The highest level of partnership consists of top-performing partners that reach top revenue levels and demonstrate a high level of customer satisfaction. These partners can certify personnel at the highest level and increase value to shared customers via thought leadership to the respective market.

Gold — Consists of top-performing partners who successfully target key vertical markets. They meet or commit to specific sales goals or leads delivered and recorded with SecureLink. Sales and technical personnel can go through certification courses and develop GTM solutions to continue sales success.

Silver — Entry level of membership for proven and established partners who are still advancing in SecureLink sales and technical expertise and want to reach a gold partnership level in the future.

Referral — A referral partnership is for partners who want to register a deal and choose to not resell the SecureLink product.

A partner tier is earned through Sourced Annual Contract Values (ACV), partner profile completion, business plan completion, and certification completion/maintenance done. A SecureLink Partner Committee also meets periodically to evaluate new partner applications and review the progress, success, and needs of partners.

The latest member of PartnerLink is Cynexlink , an all-in-one provider for business IT needs. Cynexlink provides efficient solutions to IT challenges, ranging from broadband and server hosting to cybersecurity threat monitoring and consultations, through assessments, diagnosis, planning and management, at all business levels.

“Cynexlink prides itself on being a one-stop-shop for all business IT needs and through PartnerLink we are able to boost our 24-hour cybersecurity threat monitoring, providing our clients with the solutions to assess, diagnose and prevent their security threats at every business level,” commented Ayman Totounji, CEO at Cynexlink. “We’re looking forward to driving new sales opportunities while building strong relationships within the partner community.”

The benefits of participating in PartnerLink include enablement, marketing and sales support to accelerate growth and help expand security portfolios—further positioning businesses as trusted advisors to customers. Enablement benefits help partners through a partner community, product demo environment and training, and support privileges. Channel marketing, joint planning, and customer leads and success stories, aimed at increasing awareness and demand, are offered marketing benefits. On the sales side, tactics to increase sales and success, such as joint business planning, sales accreditation training, and sales briefings are available to partners.

To join the SecureLink Partner Program, visit the SecureLink Partner page or contact partners@securelink.com to find out more information.

