Bush Foundation Grant Seeks to Equip Transformative Changes in Prisons

Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, has just been awarded a Community Innovation grant from the Bush Foundation to spread the practice of using a prison culture assessment instrument to improve prison environments in North Dakota.

Community Innovation grants are meant to be transformation capital. They are an investment in an equitable future where every person has the opportunities and the support they need to thrive.

“We hope that this new assessment tool will lead to changes in prison culture that can better support the needs of incarcerated people as they prepare for reentry into their communities,” said Rudy Guglielmo Jr., Grantmaking Officer at the Bush Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be awarded a Community Innovation grant from the Bush Foundation—dedicated to equipping transformative change in prisons,” said Jesse Wiese, National Director of Program Design and Evaluation for Prison Fellowship. “This investment will lead to the development of a cutting-edge strengths-based prison culture assessment in North Dakota that we hope will inspire corrections’ departments across the region and nation to think differently about what defines success for those who live and work in prisons.”

“The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is excited to be partnering with Prison Fellowship in this endeavor to effectively measure and change prison culture,” said Dave Krabbenhoft, North Dakota Director of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

About Two-Year Study

The use of assessment results by correctional staff will improve critical areas of prison culture that lead to safe and stable environments with more effective programs, which in turn reduces recidivism and increases opportunities for success with a prison's community partners for currently and formerly incarcerated people in North Dakota. The results could also serve as a case study for other correctional institutions in the region and around the country.

About the Bush Foundation

The Bush Foundation invests in great ideas and the people who power them in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. Established in 1953 by 3M Executive Archibald Bush and his wife Edyth, the Foundation supports organizations and people who think bigger and think differently about what is possible in their communities. The Foundation works to inspire and support creative problem solving — within and across sectors — to make the region better for everyone.

About Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 45 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.