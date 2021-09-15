Government Experience Award Winners Building and Adapting Constituent-Centric Digital Experiences

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the fifth annual Government Experience Awards.



The awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that are radically improving the experience of government and pushing the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered. Top government jurisdictions, agencies and departments will be honored during the GovX Summit and Government Experience Awards virtual event later today. Registration is complimentary and open to the public sector only.

“As state and local governments navigated another year of uncertainty — compounded by shifts in constituent expectations and the emergence of new technologies — the experience of government has remained a significant focus for leaders,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation Officer for the Center of Digital Government. “This year, agencies demonstrated the importance of having an omnichannel strategy with an increased focus on enabling personalized experiences while balancing citizen and business privacy. We applaud the continued efforts state and local leaders have made to build constituent-centric digital experiences and look forward to seeing how these agencies adapt their digital services in the years to come.”

The 2021 Government Experience Award winners are:

Overall State Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – State of Michigan

2nd Place – State of Utah

3rd Place – State of Maryland

4th Place – State of Indiana

5th Place – State of Arkansas



Finalists

State of Alabama; State of Louisiana; State of Maine; State of Ohio; State of Oregon



Overall County Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – New Castle County, DE

2nd Place – County of San Diego, CA

3rd Place – Wake County NC

4th Place – DeKalb County, GA

5th Place – Saint Louis County, MO



Finalists

Adams County, CO; County of Dane, WI; County of Los Angeles, CA; Pitkin County, CO; Tarrant County, TX

Overall City Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – City of Mesa, AZ

2nd Place – City of Louisville, KY

3rd Place – City of San Jose, CA

4th Place – City of El Paso, TX

5th Place – City of Palm Coast, FL

Finalists

City of Bellevue, WA; City of Boynton Beach, FL; City of Goldsboro, NC; City of Richardson, TX; City of Santa Monica, CA

Project Experience Awards: In addition to the overall awards, project awards have a single focus area and can include more than one channel of interaction. Thirty-three Government Experience Project Awards were presented in four categories (city, county, state and federal government).

FUTURE READY AWARD 2021: The Future Ready Award is presented to jurisdictions that are laying the foundation for the disruptive and converging forces that are shaping an uncertain future -- through technology or process changes; innovation; engagement with partners; and by harnessing emerging technologies to solve problems.

CDG presented the Future Ready award to:

City of San Leandro, CA – CITYCHAT – Geofence-Based Chatbots

Maricopa County, AZ – Clerk of the Superior Court: AI to Improve Customer and Employee Experience

Louisiana Department of Health – Statewide Health Equity Dashboard



