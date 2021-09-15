Pivot Bio Appoints Lisa Nunez Safarian as Independent Director

Berkeley, Cal., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivot Bio, the nitrogen innovator delivering sustainable, self-fertilizing grain crops, announced today that Lisa Nunez Safarian has been appointed to its board of directors as an independent director. Safarian, who was most recently responsible for Bayer’s $9.5 billion North American crop science business, brings 34 years of experience in the agriculture industry to Pivot Bio’s Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to have Lisa join our board and share her experience and knowledge of the agriculture industry as an independent director,” says Karsten Temme, CEO of Pivot Bio. “She has dedicated her career to agriculture and working with farmers as well as other industry partners. This enables Lisa to bring great insights to the table as to how farmers operate and how we can communicate Pivot Bio’s value proposition in the most effective way.”

Safarian joins the board with a strong track record of establishing market leadership for her dedicated product areas at Bayer and commercial transformation of the $12B business she led at Monsanto. As a long-standing champion for diversity and inclusion, Safarian has been named Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women and is involved in the G100 Women’s Network.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Pivot Bio as it redefines the way farmers use nitrogen and in a way that’s better for the environment and their profitability,” said Lisa Nunez Safarian. “I see significant opportunities for Pivot Bio’s ability to grow as a disruptive innovator and market leader. Farmers want to be good stewards of their land and have their farms be part of generations in the future. Pivot Bio can help them do that by using nitrogen to its fullest ability in a more sustainable way.”

Pivot Bio recently secured $430 million in Series D funding and launched its second-generation nitrogen product, PROVEN® 40, to increase farmer productivity and deliver improved sustainability. The company tripled its revenue in 2021, providing farmers with a breakthrough product now used on more than one million acres of farmland.

About Pivot Bio:

At Pivot Bio, we believe in meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Our unparalleled understanding of the crop microbiome will help create a future with cleaner water and air. We are dedicated to providing farmers with solutions so they can grow high-quality, environmentally responsible and sustainably focused crops that help feed families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pivotbio.com and follow @pivotbio on Twitter.

Attachment