SendSquared Adds Hospitality Technology Sales Veteran Stephen Green to Executive Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendSquared ( sendsquared.com ), a marketing communications technology platform for the hospitality industry, announced today that Stephen J. Green , a seasoned executive in the hospitality and software industries, has joined the company as its Vice President of Sales. The announcement was made at the 2021 VRM Xtravaganza , Florida’s largest vacation rental conference, taking place Sept. 15-16 in Orlando.



“I first got to know Steve during his tenure at TravelNet Solutions and was impressed with his in-depth knowledge of systems integration and the hospitality industry,” said Nicolas Wegener , CEO at SendSquared. “Steve’s established relationships with industry influencers will bring untold value to SendSquared. We are incredibly excited to welcome him to the team.”

Green comes to SendSquared from SPI Software where he was director of sales. He brings more than 25 years of experience in hospitality technology systems, sales strategy, and successful team building. In addition to taking SendSquared sales to the next level, Green will be instrumental in establishing relationships with integration partners.

In August, SendSquared announced the closing of $1 million in seed round funding by Cobalt Capital Partners , a Minneapolis-based private equity firm. The capital raised is being invested in product enhancements as well as the expansion of sales, marketing, and product development teams.

About SendSquared

Founded in 2018 and based in the Twin Cities, SendSquared provides an all-in-one communication platform for the hospitality industry that facilitates email marketing, SMS, Voice, CRM, and more to help resorts and hospitality organizations grow by building strong customer relationships and increasing direct bookings. SendSquared is trusted by more than 100 leading resorts, hoteliers and VRMCs. For more information, or to demo SendSquared, follow us on Twitter , Linkedin and our blog .

