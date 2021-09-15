Friday Health Plans Authorized to Provide New Health Insurance Options for Georgia in 2022

Denver, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health insurance, has been approved by Georgia’s Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner (OCI) to offer health plans to state residents beginning in January 2022. The company’s Affordable Care Act (“ACA”)-compliant plans will be available via Healthcare.gov, at FridayHealthPlans.com and through local insurance brokers.



Individuals, families and small businesses in 20 counties across the state covering major cities like Atlanta, Savannah and Athens will be able to sign up for Friday coverage during the open enrollment period starting November 1. With this expansion and others in Oklahoma and North Carolina, Friday will have a collective footprint in seven states and 150 counties.



While final health plan benefits and pricing are still being determined for 2022, Friday’s health plans are known for offering popular, no-cost benefits including: unlimited free primary care visits; unlimited free mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision checkups; thousands of free preferred generic drugs; free virtual care consultations with doctors and mental health counselors; and free COVID-19 testing and treatment. Additionally, low-cost Friday plans can now be combined with the expanded subsidies offered by the American Rescue Plan Act for even greater financial savings, making healthcare coverage possible for even more people.



“We look forward to bringing Friday’s affordable and quality health plans to Georgians next year and helping bridge care gaps caused by pricing and accessibility,” said CEO of Friday Health Plans Sal Gentile. “We’ve been strategically building our care network which includes local physicians and hospitals, a Teledoc partnership and low-cost prescription coverage, which collectively allows members to get the care and medicine they need, in the setting they prefer without draining their bank accounts. We look to be the people’s health plan in the Peach State with practical, benefit-rich options for its diverse communities.”



Last year, Georgia saw its largest increase in private health plan purchases since 2016 according to healthinsurance.org. Additionally, a 2019 study showed employers no longer provide insurance to the majority of residents, and five counties that Friday will be entering accounted for more than one-third of the state’s uninsured working-age adults.



Friday Health Plans was started in 2015 by Sal Gentile and David Pinkert, two health insurance technology industry veterans. Following passage of the ACA, the pair aspired to create a simpler, easier-to-use health insurance company, better designed for self-insured individuals and families who were choosing their own health plan. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company’s membership grew by more than 400% in 2021. Health Plans in Georgia are offered by Friday Health Plans of Georgia, Inc.



About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

