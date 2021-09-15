Skyline Transportation Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated In-Cab and Asset Tracking Solutions for Its Multi-Asset Fleet

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc, a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Skyline Transportation Inc. (Skyline), a truckload carrier and leader in the transportation industry for more than 65 years, to provide its integrated in-cab and asset tracking solutions to monitor their fleet of trucks and dry vans. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.



Based in Knoxville, TN with delivery routes throughout the U.S. Southeast region, Skyline is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via the ORBCOMM Platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables Skyline to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps Skyline improve driver safety by providing on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance.

As part of ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, Skyline can also track their dry van trailers to improve utilization and customer service, while managing all of their assets through one seamless, comprehensive platform. ORBCOMM’s trailer tracking solution helps Skyline improve their trailer-to-tractor ratio, increase capacity, enhance driver satisfaction and keep fleet managers in touch with trailers in transit or in the yard. To further enhance productivity, communications and service levels across their fleet, Skyline is using an integration that links the ORBCOMM Platform’s data from its truck and trailer assets to the McLeod Software transportation management system and workflow application. In addition, Skyline is working on incorporating ORBCOMM’s scanning application into their operations, which allows their drivers to electronically submit proof of delivery paperwork, speeding up the billing process and improving cash flow.

“ORBCOMM’s priority is to make our customers’ business operations run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, and our powerful telematics double play gives Skyline a significant edge by allowing them to track and manage their entire fleet through a single pane of glass,” said Chris MacDonald, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Transportation Solutions. “By leveraging deep data insights through our advanced platform, Skyline can decrease operating costs and improve productivity through real-time asset management and continuous visibility.”

“ORBCOMM is the industry expert when it comes to providing reliable, high-performance telematics solutions for managing mixed fleets, and they’ve helped us take our operations to a much higher level of efficiency and performance since we’ve completed the deployment,” said Jeff Reed, President of Skyline Transportation and 2021 Chairman of the Tennessee Trucking Association. “We’re looking forward to working with ORBCOMM for the long-term to continue to add new feature sets and capabilities to our telematics solutions to enhance the driver experience and improve workflow across our operations.”

For more information about ORBCOMM’s integrated transportation solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/transportation-and-distribution.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Corporate Relations: For Trade Media: Michelle Ferris Sue Rutherford VP of Corporate Communications VP of Marketing +1 703.462.3894 +1 613.290.1169 ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com investorrelations@orbcomm.com mediarelations@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f952ffa9-08ed-4794-be15-0f8e486537ea