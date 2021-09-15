Virgin Pulse Appoints Experienced Executives and Commercial Leaders to Accelerate Growth and Meet Market Demand for its Homebase for Health® Platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions designed to help users make the most informed decisions at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey, today announced the appointment of proven health and wellbeing leaders as the company accelerates its commercial capabilities.



With employee health, wellbeing and hybrid work continuing to top C-suite priority lists, employers are looking for digital solutions and services that engage people in proactively navigating and managing all aspects of their health – from wellbeing and prevention to acute care and chronic condition management – all in one place, at any time and from anywhere.

In response to this demand, Virgin Pulse has significantly ramped and expanded its commercial function and appointed key executives to help the company scale and drive growth as interest in its Homebase for Health® solution continues to surge.

“We recognize that innovation and leadership in the digital health market require top talent at all levels of the organization,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Our latest executive appointments and sales expansion underscore our commitment to building teams that bring together deep market understanding, relevant context and a consultative lens to address the challenges our clients and prospects are facing today and into the future. We have an aggressive expansion plan and are fortunate that as employees increasingly look to invest their time and talents with organizations that demonstrate an authentic commitment to corporate social responsibility, Virgin Pulse stands out as an employer of choice.”

Recent executive appointments include:

Laura Walmsley , Senior Vice President of Business Development, has been promoted to lead North American Sales, where she will lead sales efforts for employers, health plans and partners seeking the benefits of healthier and more engaged people. With more than 20 years’ experience and deep expertise in wellbeing and healthcare, Walmsley’s leadership will help accelerate Virgin Pulse’s growth as it continues to evolve to meet the complex needs of its clients and members, today and into the future.





, Senior Vice President of Business Development, has been promoted to lead North American Sales, where she will lead sales efforts for employers, health plans and partners seeking the benefits of healthier and more engaged people. With more than 20 years’ experience and deep expertise in wellbeing and healthcare, Walmsley’s leadership will help accelerate Virgin Pulse’s growth as it continues to evolve to meet the complex needs of its clients and members, today and into the future. Andrea Armstrong has been named Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations. A proven revenue growth and acceleration leader, Armstrong joins Virgin Pulse from Alight Solutions where most recently, she led the transformation of the organization’s commercial Go-to-Market strategy and design. Prior to Alight, she led global sales operations at Aon, a leading global professional services firm. Along with her commercial leadership success, Armstrong brings a wealth of expertise and experience in healthcare, benefits administration, and human capital management and is an accomplished leader in building high-performing teams.



In addition to these appointments, Virgin Pulse has expanded its sales team, welcoming experienced health and wellbeing leaders as the company continues to build momentum in its rapidly growing enterprise business.

Jaime Burnham brings extensive experience in the employee health and wellbeing industry and HR and benefits consulting. In her previous role with Wellbeats, she served as Regional Vice President of Sales and led the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. Prior to Wellbeats, Burnham held sales, business development and consulting roles at Castlight Health, Vitality and Lockton.





brings extensive experience in the employee health and wellbeing industry and HR and benefits consulting. In her previous role with Wellbeats, she served as Regional Vice President of Sales and led the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. Prior to Wellbeats, Burnham held sales, business development and consulting roles at Castlight Health, Vitality and Lockton. Sam Smith brings more than 25 years of experience in the health, wellbeing and benefits industry and deep expertise in tech-enabled solutions. His experience spans a broad range of health and wellbeing focus areas and includes sales leadership roles for WellRight and Castlight Health and most recently as Vice President of National Sales at Digbi Health.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health ® that unifies and simplifies the health journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and risk assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics guidance. Today, 14 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse . com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

