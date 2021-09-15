Amazon Prime and Anghami Collaborate in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates with Anghami Plus

Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, to merge with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAC / VMACW) to become the first Arab technology company to list on NASDAQ New York.





Millions of songs and podcasts, unlimited downloads, and more will now be available to Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), free of charge on Anghami’s premier paid tier – Anghami Plus with Prime membership.





Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also enjoy a 50% discount on an additional six months of Anghami Plus, after the initial six months free subscription.



NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon and Anghami, have today announced that Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can enjoy an exclusive six-months free offer on Anghami Plus, Anghami’s premium paid tier, with their Prime membership. Delivering the ultimate music experience from Anghami, the region’s leading music streaming service, Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will receive a free six-month subscription to Anghami Plus, followed by 50% off the subscription fee for the next six months.

Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE already enjoy a range of other benefits offering convenience and entertainment, such as exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, access to thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals, with Prime Video, as well as free in-game content and free games from Prime Gaming. Delivery benefits for Prime members in Saudi Arabia include Free and Fast Local Delivery options such as Free One-Day Delivery, Free Two-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon U.S. and Amazon UAE. Delivery benefits for Prime members in the UAE include Free Same-Day Delivery for eligible orders over AED100 placed before 12:00pm, Free One-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K.

In an earlier official statement, Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are continuously looking for ways to make Prime members’ lives easier, better and more fun every day with Amazon Prime. This collaboration with Anghami is a perfect example of how we work together with leading local brands to innovate on members’ behalf, offering them the best experience possible. We’re excited to see Prime members in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE enjoy Anghami Plus and all it has to offer, alongside other shopping, savings and entertainment benefits already included in their membership.”

Anghami Plus delivers a range of benefits to music fans across the region – all unique to the premium paid tier – including ad-free music, unlimited downloads, lyrics, multi-device play and rewind, scrub, and repeat features.

Anghami’s co-founder and CTO Elie Habib said: “As the leading music streaming platform of the region which gives users access to over 57 million Arabic and international songs, we are extremely excited to offer Anghami with Prime memberships across Saudi Arabia and the UAE through this exclusive deal. Prime members in both countries now have the opportunity to stream and download the best tunes in the region, in addition to podcasts, and live radio, completely free of charge for six months with an additional 50% discount for the next six months. We are making it easier than ever for music lovers to get fully immersed in the world of Anghami Plus.”

Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can visit www.anghami.com/amazonprime to avail the exclusive Anghami Plus offer.

Earlier on August, 3 2021, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. and Anghami announced the submission of a confidential Draft Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC’s stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol “ANGH”. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector. To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day. To learn more about Anghami, please visit www.anghami.com .

Contacts:

VMAC:

F. Jacob Cherian, CEO

+1 212- 859-3525

fjc@vmac.media

ICR:

Ashley DeSimone / Brett Milotte, ICR

Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com / Brett.milotte@icrinc.com