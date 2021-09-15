GTX Signs Distribution Agreement for New Pathogen Control Technology

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in the fields of: health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Synergistic Sanitizing Solutions for the UV Clean Air automated continuous UV-C air treatment system.



This revolutionary simple, seamless, and effective air purification technology uses patented UV-C light air purification technology to reduce levels of virus, bacteria, and fungi by automatically and continuously treating the air to create healthier environments. The air purification system uses years of research and development in ultraviolet light and IoT enabled technologies to create a truly effective and modern air treatment system with laboratory results showing elimination rates up to 99.9%.

“With virus and pathogen awareness on high alert due to the Delata variant and inevitable new variants in the future, we are very excited to immediately start introducing this highly needed product to our assisted living, health care, school, university, small business, and government customers. This product is not only highly effective in the fight against the spread of COVID, but also has 100% funding available for purchase and installation, through FEMA and the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) for essential and critical community entities,” stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

“As we continue to navigate our way through the Covid pandemic and post-pandemic environment, we are very proud of our new relationship with GTX to help expand the value that they add to the communities they serve and help protect the health and safety of the occupants living and working in shared communities and academic institutions,” said Leonard Atlas, Founder and CEO of Synergistic Sanitizing Solutions.

Click on links to watch a short video and learn more about this technology, how the product works and see if you qualify for FEMA/ CARES Act funding

FEMA and the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) for essential and critical community entities.

Contact us at info@gtxcorp.com and put – Do I qualify for Funding in the subject line

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which has an extensive line of health & safety products, patent portfolio, is a proud U.S. military contractor and has multiple wearable tracking products sold through its online store, Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors servicing customers across the globe.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio.

