BondWave Responds to Client Needs with New Platform Enhancements

WHEATON, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave, an affiliate of First Trust Portfolios L.P. and a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today that it has enhanced its portfolio and transaction analytics suite of tools with the release of Effi® 3.19.



As a result of close collaboration with clients to learn more about their evolving needs, Effi now includes additional features within both portfolio and transaction analytics that further automate workflows while increasing efficiency and productivity for all types of users.

The latest Effi enhancements include:

BondAlert ® Emails: Email notifications now include totals and details about specific alerts, improving users’ ability to know if an action is urgently required. With customization capabilities, users can also control the frequency of bond event emails, allowing for the hourly or daily bundling of events for those who do not wish to receive immediate alerts.





Market Calculator Autosave: Saving calculations in the Market Calculator is currently a manual step but with several adjustments made to improve the user interface, Effi now provides the flexibility for users to save calculations the way they want. Options include Manual, Autosave or a combination of the two. Additionally, an Exceptions column has been added to the Market Calculator and Saved Calculations widgets, providing a central place for users to see if an exception has occurred and the ability to sort through multiple calculations by the number of exceptions.

Unknown Securities: Users may now add positions for holdings that don’t have a standard security identifier, or one that is not recognized by Effi. This allows non-standard positions to appear onscreen and within reports for users and their customers.





Report Fields & Functionality: Effi Reports now include several requested fields and components with improvements to Fixed Income Analysis, Next Optional Call, Cash Flow, Redemption, Exposure and Amortization/Accretion.



“By providing our users the option to uniquely tailor their Effi experience, they will be better equipped to adapt to the ever-evolving fixed income marketplace and its many challenges,” said CEO Michael Ruvo. “This release underscores the strong relationship we have with our clients to ensure their needs and requests are met, helping them continue to grow their business and strengthen customer relationships.”

Since the start of the year, the firm has also expanded its business with the addition of several new clients, ranging from large wirehouses to regional broker-dealers, and has fostered new relationships with firms to facilitate distribution of BondWave’s tools.

For more information, please visit http://www.bondwave.com/effi/ or contact info@bondwave.com.

About BondWave LLC

Founded in 2001, BondWave, an affiliate of First Trust Portfolios L.P., is a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of users including traders, compliance professionals, and RIAs from the smallest to the largest firms in the industry who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates.

Effi®, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction. Capabilities include portfolio analytics and reporting, custom alerts, and proposal generation, as well as tools that support best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up monitoring and disclosure on both a pre- and post-trade basis. BondWave leverages advanced technologies and data science to develop proprietary data sets that fuel our innovative solutions.

