Talos Continues Team Expansion with the Addition of Ant Ludlow as Head of Product Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, a technology provider for the institutional trading of digital assets, today announced the hire of Ant Ludlow as Head of Product Design.

Ludlow is a London-based design advocate and digital product leader with over 20 years’ experience spanning digital agencies, product startups and technology consultancies. Ludlow joins Talos from Bullet (part of 6point6), a London-based product design and change accelerator he founded that helps businesses lead the charge on ambitious industry-wide transformation, and before that he co-founded capital markets experience design consultancy, Fathom. In addition to previously leading product design on Talos’ initial user interface, he’s also designed for firms including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Tradeweb and MarketAxess.

“Ant is one of the most talented product designers Anton or I have ever worked with, and we’re very excited to reunite with him as we build the next generation of the Talos platform,” said Ethan Feldman, Talos co-founder and CTO. “His experience—which strikes the perfect balance between technical and creative—will ensure we continue to deliver products that allow our institutional clients to safely and efficiently participate in the digital asset ecosystem.”

Ludlow will be responsible for leading the design of Talos’s product suite, which supports institutional investors through the full crypto trading lifecycle, from price discovery to execution through clearing and settlement and across spot, futures and FX markets. With a recently completed series A funding round, the firm is currently embarking on a significant expansion of its product set.

Ludlow added: “I’ve spent most of my career helping to shape the product offerings of fintech startups and financial institutions by enabling them to engage with their audiences in more meaningful ways. Through my involvement with the design of the initial Talos product, it was clear that they were on to something big. It’s extremely exciting to have the opportunity to join the fantastic team and help define this new digital asset class and the ways that institutions will interact with it. I cannot wait to see what we can do.”

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading, from price discovery to execution through to settlement. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.