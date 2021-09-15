CLC President Bea Bruske in Manitoba for Election Tour

English French

THOMPSON, Manitoba, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Bea Bruske will be in Thompson, Manitoba as part of the CLC’s election tour.



On Wednesday, Bruske will join other labour leaders and volunteers to campaign in support of Churchill–Keewatinook Aski MP, Niki Ashton.

“Women were hit particularly hard during the pandemic. The pandemic recovery must include women’s economic justice and address mounting inequality by investing in child care and replacing lost jobs with better ones, said Bruske. “Canada’s unions are campaigning in support of candidates who have a plan to invest in pharmacare and affordable housing, to make life more affordable for everyone.”

The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, it also revealed the deep inequalities that existed in Canada, even before COVID-19. With the federal election well underway, Canada’s unions are travelling the country and challenging all candidates to commit to an equitable recovery that puts workers at its cente.

“Niki Ashton has long championed women’s issues at the federal level in her time as an MP, and she has a proven track record of her commitment to workers and their families,” said Bruske. “We stand with Niki, who supports disaster-proofing our social safety net and who will make sure no workers are left behind.”

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

When: Wednesday, September 15 at 5:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Churchill–Keewatinook Aski, Niki Ashton Where: Starting at 26 Selkirk Ave, Thompson, MB Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

Contact information:

Chantal St-Denis

Cell 613-355-1962

media@clcctc.ca