Dawson James Securities Announces 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. (“Dawson”), a full-service boutique investment banking firm focused on emerging growth companies since 2004 and committed to helping clients navigate the healthcare, biotechnology and technology markets, today announces its 6th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference. The event will take place on Oct. 21 at the picturesque Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



Dawson James’ flagship Small Cap Growth Conference will bring together senior executives from approximately 40 small-cap growth companies operating at the forefront of the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. The conference brings together institutional funds, family offices and high-net-worth accredited investors.

The conference will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, with registration and breakfast, followed by corporate presentations and one-on-one management meetings. Participating companies and investors alike will be afforded a unique opportunity to connect with professionals within the same space while developing meaningful new business relationships.

From the distinguished sponsors to the standout participating companies and investors, those in attendance at the Small Cap Growth Conference will form a highly valuable networking pool. Additional details about the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://DawsonJames.com.

About Dawson James Securities

With corporate offices located in Florida, Dawson James Securities has several offices across the East Coast. Dawson specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, as well as execution trading and corporate services.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information about the Conference, please contact:

Monique MacLaren

mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com

561-208-2939