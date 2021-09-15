Lamar Advertising Upgrades 18 Digital Displays in Downtown Chicago

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As daily life slowly returns to normal and traffic picks up in downtown Chicago, Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ-LAMR) recently upgraded 18 digital displays with LED digital displays from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota.



The 10-foot-high by 10-foot-wide high-resolution 10-millimeter pixel pitch digital advertising displays are being used to advertise to street, bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the heart of downtown and River North areas. They reach people in business districts, on the Magnificent Mile, and near fine dining, entertainment venues and popular shopping locations.

Bill Ripp, vice president of digital development at Lamar, says they have had digital displays in these Chicago locations since 2013. This upgrade to high resolution LED technology gives advertisers exciting new ways to use the technology to shine more brightly.

“These (displays) are predominantly used for advertising, but we also support many public service causes,” Ripp explains. “Our digital 10x10 network allows all clients to contract our displays quickly both through traditional and programmatic platforms.”

Many advertisers are looking for ways to incorporate social media into their campaigns as well. Jeff Burton, vice president and general manager at Lamar Chicago says, “We often receive requests for low, street level inventory that advertisers wish to use as backdrops for social media campaigns. These boards are a great fit!”

Lamar is a big name in advertising media, and they see a clear advantage in using digital LED displays for advertising, and particularly those from Daktronics. First, Daktronics LEDs can handle the extreme temperature changes and harsh conditions of the Chicago climate. Second, the brightness, image quality and lifespan of Daktronics displays are better than the competition, including the displays Lamar replaced. Third, the messaging is dynamic and easy to change.

“Digital products have the obvious advantage over analog displays in that they can display multiple ads and can be changed much more quickly,” Ripp explains. “This affords advertisers much greater flexibility in taking advantage of contextual issues.”

Burton adds that he sees a bright future for digital displays in Chicago and other cities. “Urban panels will prosper in many locations as economics improve and cities allow more signage inside their limits,”

To learn more about how Daktronics digital displays are taking OOH to the next level, visit www.daktronics.com/OOH.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with over 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,700 displays. Visit the company at www.lamar.com.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

