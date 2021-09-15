Canyon Ridge Baptist Church Presents Frontline Heroes Sunday

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon Ridge Baptist Church will present Frontline Heroes Sunday, an event focused on appreciating frontline heroes and what they do for the community, on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m.

The day will be an expression of thanks to police officers, firefighters, EMS providers, dispatchers, corrections officers, Border Patrol officers, and more. Gifts will be presented to each who attends. Lunch from Habit Grill will be provided. An encouraging message from the Bible will be given as well.

"We depend more than ever on our frontline heroes — police, medical providers, firefighters," said Pastor Chris Chadwick, who served as an SDPD chaplain for seven years. "Canyon Ridge wants to show love to them, appreciate them, and honor them for what they do for our community."

Ten years ago, Canyon Ridge showed its commitment to frontline heroes by opening a one-of-a-kind police break room on the church property. The church hopes to display that appreciation in a tremendous way on Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

For more info, visit www.CanyonRidgeBaptist.com or contact Pastor Chris Chadwick via phone at 858-627-9394 or email at chris.chadwick@canyonridgebaptist.com.

About Canyon Ridge Baptist Church

Since 2002, Canyon Ridge Baptist Church has made every effort to take its place in the community as a church that cares for the betterment of Linda Vista and San Diego and communicates the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Pastor Chris Chadwick and his wife Debbie held the church's first service at the Kearny Mesa Rec Center. Nearly 20 years later, in its own property, the church continues to proclaim the transforming love of Christ while remaining true to His Word, the Bible.

