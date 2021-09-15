Global Emission Management Software Market to Reach $ 43.6 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emission management software market generated $10.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $43.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

An increase in demand for emission monitoring and effectiveness of tracking and management capabilities drive the growth of the global emission management software market. However, high costs incurred in management and installation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, focus on the implementation of sustainability solutions presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries and the unavailability of the workforce, manufacturing factories in many industries were closed down partially or completely. This impacted the demand for emission management software for real-time monitoring.

Moreover, daily operations in the energy and power sector were disrupted and the demand for monitoring carbon emissions was reduced. This affected the demand for emission management software. However, the demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global emission management software market based on components, industry, and region.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry, the manufacturing segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global emission management software market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the government sector segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global emission management software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, CA, Inc., Enviance, Carbonetworks, Greenstone Carbon Management, Foresite Systems, IBM, Hara, SAP, and Symantec.

