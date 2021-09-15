EXIT Realty’s Top Brokerage Leaders Gather for Mastermind Retreat

Traverse City, MI, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The majority of EXIT Realty’s top US brokerage owners gathered recently in Michigan for a two-day, by-invitation-only, mastermind retreat.

The retreat provided an opportunity for peers at the company’s top level to collaborate, brainstorm and re-energize while sharpening their business skills. Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, Erika Gileo, COO, Craig Witt, CEO of EXIT’s U.S. Division and Lori Muller President of the U.S. Division led discussions on what works and doesn’t in elite brokerage leadership.

“The EXIT brand is all about human potential; being able to connect with other brokers at the same level is invaluable,” said Mrs. Bonnell. “Our leadership team was present to express the company’s appreciation for this stellar group, and everyone walked away better from the experience.” Mrs. Gileo agreed, “It was wonderful to see our superstar brokers so generously share their triumphs and challenges with their fellow brokers. What was intended to be an opportunity to thank these amazing brokers turned into a forum to share some excellent ideas without ego or agenda.”

EXIT Realty’s unique business model and exceptional culture foster a spirit of collaboration, and many of the company’s top Broker/Owners volunteer their time to share their experiences through the company’s Champion Series on-demand learning initiative. This recent in-person event took it one step further, providing a closed, give-and-take think-tank so the teacher could become the student among peers who face similar challenges of growth and retention in a large office, market dominance, agent development and community involvement.

Mrs. Muller who was instrumental in organizing the event, said, “This mastermind was our opportunity for the corporate team to brainstorm with our top leaders to help each other and the brand grow.”

“It is awe-inspiring to witness our top brokers in EXIT come together with the sole purpose of sharing and supporting not only each other, but by extension, all of our associates,” said Mr. Witt. “The knowledge that was spread around the room for those two special days will forever impact the trajectory of our brand in each and every community around the country.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.