Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Proposed Sale of Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) – Is $34.00 Per Share a Fair Price?

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) (“Medallia” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders in connection with the recently announced sale of the Company to Thoma Bravo.



On July 26, 2021, Medallia announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $34.00 per share in cash. Notably, shares of Medallia’s stock traded above $45.00 per share as recently as February 2021. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Medallia’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on whether Medallia’s board of directors failed to satisfy its fiduciary duties to MDLA stockholders in connection with the sale of the Company, including whether the board obtained the best possible price for shares of Medallia’s stock.

Medallia stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/medallia-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

