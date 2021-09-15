Netsurion Expands Cybersecurity Focus in Europe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced further expansion into the European market. James Spooner, a data security expert with success cultivating multi-national divisions for companies, has been tapped to lead the new effort as managing director. This development builds on Netsurion’s established partnerships and market momentum in Europe.



Netsurion is GDPR compliant and has plans to put down roots by creating a data center in Europe to maintain those standards. Its mission is to prevent, detect and respond to active threats, and predict future attacks to give end customers and partners peace of mind. Cybersecurity is top-of-mind for companies in Europe and globally as threats become more commonplace. The recent ransomware attack that targeted the Kaseya VSA left roughly 1,500 downstream businesses compromised, cementing a need for reliable managed security services. However, European companies often struggle to find qualified staff with sufficient expertise to take on the everchanging cyber threat landscape. This gap forces many to outsource IT services through partnerships with providers beyond their region.

While there is a concerted shift toward managed services to address those concerns, there are few options that combine threat prediction, prevention, detection and response backed by qualified security analysts.

Netsurion Managed Threat Protection currently safeguards over one million endpoints and analyzes over seven billion events per day. By expanding its presence in Europe, Netsurion offers a solution to the rising cybersecurity shortfall, bringing together a unified cyber defense platform supported by its own unique SIEM detection and response technology and a 24/7 security operations center (SOC). Its team of cybersecurity experts gives customers and partners the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow while maintaining a secure environment.

James Spooner has joined Netsurion to spearhead the expansion as managing director in Europe. An experienced leader, Spooner brings years of application security, product operations management and database security knowledge to the table. Prior to Netsurion, he served as managing director for Synopsys Software Integrity Group Europe and helped grow major tech innovators like IBM and Microsoft in its early stages.

“The cybersecurity space is constantly changing and to protect their assets European companies must rely on expertise they can’t feasibly provide internally,” said Spooner. “Netsurion protects clients from threats both known and unknown. Through control and ownership of our own technology we can meet ever-changing requirements head-on and swiftly provide effective risk management. I am excited to join the team and expand Netsurion’s award-winning cybersecurity solution to address the growing need in the European market.”

Netsurion already boasts over 600 MSP partners. The company plans to focus its expansion efforts on the U.K., Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordic countries to build upon its successful lineup of MSSP and MSP partnerships and provide both direct and channel-based services.

“There are 2.2 million unfilled job openings in the cybersecurity sector and the scarcity of skilled expertise is only expected to increase,” said Stuart Dross, Netsurion’s chief revenue officer. “We grow our own workforce through in-depth training and university partnerships so that we can be assured we will have the resources to provide our unique cyber threat solutions through top-tier partnerships. We think the time is right to dramatically grow our presence in Europe and are thrilled to have James Spooner’s guidance and extensive cybersecurity leadership background to head up our program.”

About Netsurion

