Media Advisory - 2021 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference – September 29, 2021 (Virtual Event)

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the IFIC 2021 Annual Leadership Conference on September 29, 2021. The annual event will once again be held virtually. It features a diverse roster of speakers who will discuss the latest industry developments affecting the investment funds industry and investors. Panels will offer fresh perspectives on a range of industry issues including the regulatory response to the global pandemic, market trends in responsible investing across global financial markets, and more.
The conference will include a presentation of the key findings from the Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey from Lesli Martin, Vice President, Pollara Strategic Insights.
The conference will be moderated by Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist and Media Personality.
Panel sessions and speakers include:
Fireside Chat with the CSA Chair
- Louis Morisset, President and CEO, Autorité des marchés financiers and Chair of the Canadian Securities Administrators
- Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC
Leaders Panel
Moderated by: Clare O’Hara, Reporter, The Globe and Mail
- Bruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset Management, SVP, TD Bank Group
- Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Investments
- Roy Ratnavel, EVP, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management
- Madeleine C. Sinclair, Managing Director, BlackRock Asset Management Canada
ESG: A Global Perspective on Regulation and Market Trends
Moderated by: Frederick Pinto, SVP, Head of Asset Management, Aviso Wealth
- Sean Hagerty, Managing Director, Europe, Vanguard
- Jon Hale, Global Head of Sustainability Research, Morningstar
- Fate Saghir, Head, Sustainable Investing, Mackenzie Investments
The complete agenda and further information are available on the IFIC website.
What: IFIC 2021 Annual Leadership Conference
When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021; 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
