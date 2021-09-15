Media Advisory - 2021 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference – September 29, 2021 (Virtual Event)

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the IFIC 2021 Annual Leadership Conference on September 29, 2021. The annual event will once again be held virtually. It features a diverse roster of speakers who will discuss the latest industry developments affecting the investment funds industry and investors. Panels will offer fresh perspectives on a range of industry issues including the regulatory response to the global pandemic, market trends in responsible investing across global financial markets, and more.



The conference will include a presentation of the key findings from the Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey from Lesli Martin, Vice President, Pollara Strategic Insights.

The conference will be moderated by Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist and Media Personality.

Panel sessions and speakers include:

Fireside Chat with the CSA Chair

Louis Morisset, President and CEO, Autorité des marchés financiers and Chair of the Canadian Securities Administrators

Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC

Leaders Panel

Moderated by: Clare O’Hara, Reporter, The Globe and Mail

Bruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset Management, SVP, TD Bank Group

Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Investments

Roy Ratnavel, EVP, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management

Madeleine C. Sinclair, Managing Director, BlackRock Asset Management Canada

ESG: A Global Perspective on Regulation and Market Trends

Moderated by: Frederick Pinto, SVP, Head of Asset Management, Aviso Wealth

Sean Hagerty, Managing Director, Europe, Vanguard

Jon Hale, Global Head of Sustainability Research, Morningstar

Fate Saghir, Head, Sustainable Investing, Mackenzie Investments



The complete agenda and further information are available on the IFIC website.

What: IFIC 2021 Annual Leadership Conference

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021; 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To register, please contact Pira Kumarasamy (pkumarasamy@ific.ca; 416-309-2317).