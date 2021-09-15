Media Advisory - 2021 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference – September 29, 2021 (Virtual Event)

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the IFIC 2021 Annual Leadership Conference on September 29, 2021. The annual event will once again be held virtually. It features a diverse roster of speakers who will discuss the latest industry developments affecting the investment funds industry and investors. Panels will offer fresh perspectives on a range of industry issues including the regulatory response to the global pandemic, market trends in responsible investing across global financial markets, and more.

The conference will include a presentation of the key findings from the Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey from Lesli Martin, Vice President, Pollara Strategic Insights.

The conference will be moderated by Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist and Media Personality.

Panel sessions and speakers include:

Fireside Chat with the CSA Chair

  • Louis Morisset, President and CEO, Autorité des marchés financiers and Chair of the Canadian Securities Administrators
  • Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC

Leaders Panel

Moderated by: Clare O’Hara, Reporter, The Globe and Mail

  • Bruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset Management, SVP, TD Bank Group
  • Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Investments
  • Roy Ratnavel, EVP, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management
  • Madeleine C. Sinclair, Managing Director, BlackRock Asset Management Canada

ESG: A Global Perspective on Regulation and Market Trends

Moderated by: Frederick Pinto, SVP, Head of Asset Management, Aviso Wealth

  • Sean Hagerty, Managing Director, Europe, Vanguard
  • Jon Hale, Global Head of Sustainability Research, Morningstar
  • Fate Saghir, Head, Sustainable Investing, Mackenzie Investments

The complete agenda and further information are available on the IFIC website.

What: IFIC 2021 Annual Leadership Conference

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021; 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To register, please contact Pira Kumarasamy (pkumarasamy@ific.ca; 416-309-2317).