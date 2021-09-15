Lat Am’s Claxson Expands to English; Options Classic Sci-Fi IP Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime 

Claxson Media Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Vivo, Proudly Announces

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Claxson Media, a production company with multimedia distribution across the United States, Latin America and Iberia, with offices in Miami, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, have secured the rights to the classic sci-fi book franchise originating from one of the genre’s Big Three: Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime. Venus Prime and iBooks are represented by Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC, Beverly Hills, CA.

Claxson Media, established in 2001, is best known for producing top-rated and award-winning multimedia and scripted content including Blood Pack, Psiconautas and Insania, for Spanish and Portuguese speaking television viewing audiences and streaming platforms.

The acquisition of Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime marks the company’s first acquisition of a best-selling science fiction franchise that will lead the company’s expansion to include English language production within their enterprise and content offerings.

Claxson has optioned the rights to Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime, from New York-based publisher iBooks, an imprint of publication J. Boylston & Company Publishers, with the intention to develop the materials into a scripted television and/or feature film offering targeting distributors, buyers and broadcasters located across the USA, Canada, ANZAC, Ireland and the UK.

iBooks recently re-released the six-part bestselling books earlier this year (with a publication date that coincides with the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing mission), as a new edition which contains new cover artwork, revised technical drawings and updated afterwords provided by the original books’ collaborator and author, Paul Preuss.

The Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime novels are based on six of Sir Arthur C. Clarke’s short stories published across various outlets between 1949 and 1972. The Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime series of six books were subsequently written and released between 1987 and 1991 by Preuss and have sold more than a million copies worldwide.

Sir Arthur C. Clarke’s more famous literary works include Rendezvous With Rama, The Fountains of Paradise, Childhood’s End, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The latter two of which, Childhood’s End was adapted into the 2015 Saturn Award nominated mini-series for SyFy and the Oscar-winning film 2001: A Space Odyssey co-written by Clarke and director Stanley Kubrick. Clarke died at age 90 in 2008.

Paul Preuss's writing career began with the award-winning TV short "Over, Under, Around and Through" for the very first episode of Sesame Street. National Emmys and more have followed with his work for Lee Mendelson on network specials. Preuss took up writing science fiction, drawing on the support of scientists like Freeman Dyson and Nobel Prize winner Roald Hoffman, plus science-savvy sci-fi writers including Ursula Le Guin and, of course, Sir Arthur C. Clarke. The results were accolades from the likes of the New York Times Book Review, remarking on his "hard-driving narrative" more satisfying "than the 'fundamental' particles and forces of modern physics."

“I have always been an avid reader of the sci-fi genre — My taste for which, was inherited from my own father and has provided me an endless source of inspiration throughout my career,” says Roberto Vivo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Claxson Media. “Two of my most successful entrepreneurial endeavors that led to back-to-back IPOs on the Nasdaq within a 45-day period were the result of such sources of inspiration; however, nothing compares with the joy of making a 30-year-old dream become reality, by bringing the fascinating story of Sparta and Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime by Paul Preuss to audiences and screens worldwide.”

“The new edition contains updates and new commentary by Paul Preuss as well as new technical drawings in 3D,” says iBooks’ publisher John T. Colby, Jr. “We wanted to share the science fiction genius of Arthur C. Clarke coupled with the determination and independence of a strong female lead character. Paul Preuss has accomplished this like no other.”

Roberto Vivo and his son, Lucas Vivo, as the producers of the forthcoming sci-fi property, confirm that they have already engaged in the search for screenwriters to pen the book-to-screen adaptation.

The deal was negotiated by Amaya Ariztoy on behalf of Claxson Media Holdings and agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP) of Beverly Hills, CA on behalf of John T. Colby, Jr., publisher of J. Boylston & Company and iBooks.

