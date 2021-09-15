Global Independent Research Firm Names Hathway Among 12 Top Loyalty Service Providers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hathway announced today that Forrester Research, Inc. has named the digital growth partner among 12 top loyalty service providers in its recently released analyst report, "The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021.”



The report cites Hathway’s laser-focused offerings in digital experience and engagement design, creative, and technology consulting services. These offerings have always been core to Hathway’s business and have only gained in importance as the industry and consumers rapidly move toward a more digital-focused experience in everything they do.

“We constantly strive to advance our capabilities to meet the needs of our clients as their industries evolve; in particular, the growth marketing practice that serves our core markets of restaurants and convenience stores,” said Jesse Dundon, Chief Executive Officer, Hathway. “We believe being recognized by Forrester affirms the fact that we’ve created innovative methods to connect brands and customers in a way that drives real business value for our clients. I’m thrilled that we’ve received this recognition and am especially proud of Ellen Green, our VP of Growth Marketing for this accomplishment.”

Overall, the report evaluates leaders, strong performers, contenders, and challengers to help clients select the right partner to improve customer loyalty. In including Hathway as a contender, the report notes that marketers “looking for solid leadership on experience and engagement design will welcome Hathway’s digital-first approach.” It also found through client references that Hathway delivers on time with amazing follow-through and “marshals the right resources at the right time.”

Hathway is a trusted partner to the restaurant and convenience store industries, creating digital experiences for brands including Wingstop, Noodles & Co, Burger King, and Dash In, to name a few. The company also employs an #EverBetter approach to making highly customized digital experiences that drive sales and customer loyalty.

About Hathway

Hathway, founded in California in 2009, is an award-winning digital growth partner specializing in content, commerce and loyalty solutions for restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. The firm applies data-driven strategies, disruptive digital experiences, and modern marketing practices to deepen the consumer-brand connection, helping clients drive measurable business impact. Born mobile and rooted in software design, Hathway thrives at the intersection of data, human behavior and technology.