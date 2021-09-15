Guggenheim Securities Expands Technology Investment Banking Practice With the Addition of Tyler Dewing in Boston

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that it has expanded its Technology Investment Banking Practice with the addition of Tyler Dewing in Boston. Mr. Dewing joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director with a focus on covering growing software, payments, and data analytics companies.



Mr. Dewing joins Guggenheim after 15 years at Harris Williams, where he was an early member of the firm’s Technology Investment Banking Group and most recently served as a Managing Director in Boston. During his time at Harris Williams, Mr. Dewing focused on advising software and financial technology companies on M&A transactions and capital raises. Mr. Dewing received his M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and his B.A. in Economics from Colby College.

“We are excited to welcome a banker of Tyler’s caliber to our Technology Investment Banking group,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Tyler’s extensive track record of advising growth companies across the software sector will be highly additive to both our Middle Market and Technology Investment Banking teams. We look forward to his success at Guggenheim.”

