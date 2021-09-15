English Finnish

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hovi



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hovi, Niina

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20210914132258_55

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Efecte Oyj 2021A-option

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.