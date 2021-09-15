Olivia's Story- Rapper Bow Wow's Son Saved from Abortion

Fort Wayne IN, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Non-profit Let Them Live launched a documentary detailing the story of Olivia Sky who chose life for her and rapper Bow Wow's son. In the face of intense financial, societal, and personal pressure to abort, Olivia turned to Let Them Live for help. After successfully meeting Olivia's short term financial and emotional needs Let Them Live is now telling her story in her own words.

Let Them Live is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving babies and supporting women who feel pressured into having an abortion due to financial reasons. Statistics show that 73% of women have abortions due to financial burdens. Like Olivia many of these financial burdens are easily solvable with a caring hand up.

Let Them Live was founded by Nathan and Emily Berning in 2019 after they were connected with a woman who was homeless and abortion-minded because she couldn’t pay her bills. They emptied their bank account and gave her the financial assistance she needed to keep her baby. After saving her and her baby from abortion, they realized that many other women were getting abortions due to financial burden often caused by the father of the baby or from lack of support from immediate friends and family.

"This documentary shows the all too common plight of women who find themselves pressured into having an abortion due to financial and emotional pressure, often from the father themselves." Said Emily Berning. "At Let Them Live we have learned that this is where we can stand in the gap and help these mothers when they need it most."

Based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Let Them Live now assists hundreds of moms from all over the United States each year.

To Access the Full Documentary, Click Here: https://letthemlive.org/Olivia/

For more information about Let Them Live, please visit https://www.letthemlive.org/