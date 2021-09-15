UN Secretary-General appoints new Vice-Chair to UN Global Compact Board

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, September 15, 2021—UN Secretary-General António Guterres today announced Ms Solange Ribeiro, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Neoenergia appointment as a new co Vice-Chair to the Board of the UN Global Compact. The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Its Board meets twice a year and encourages Board Members to participate in matters arising out of Board Meetings.

Ms. Ribeiro, who comes from Brazil, has over 30 years of experience in the energy sector. Neoenergia has transformed its business model to make it more sustainable with a particular focus on SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). She will work as Vice Chair alongside Paul Polman, co-Founder, and Chair of IMAGINE, whose term has been extended by the Secretary-General for another three years.

"To our new Vice Chair, Solange Ribeiro, welcome. Your wealth of experience in the energy sector and long-standing commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals will be a tremendous asset to this Board and our common mission," said the Secretary-General.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said: “The energy sector holds the key to responding to the world’s climate crisis. Ms. Ribeiro’s experience will be invaluable in guiding UN Global Compact participant companies on the innovation and steps required to decarbonise the global economy in just three decades.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Ribeiro said: “It is an honor to become a member of the Board. I am confident that accelerating the global impact of businesses towards the Ten Principles, and the SDGs is a powerful agenda that can engage multiple stakeholders around the world, shifting the current environmental and social context we are all facing. I am excited to keep working on this agenda hoping to deliver valuable contributions towards the UN Global Compact’s strategic ambition.”

Board member Roberto Marques, Group CEO of Natura &Co has had his term renewed for a further three years.

The UN Global Compact Board plays an important advisory role in shaping the strategy and policy of the UN Global Compact initiative, which acts as the United Nations flagship for responsible business action. Designed as a multi-stakeholder body, the Board provides ongoing strategic and policy advice. The Board is chaired by the UN Secretary-General and Board members are considered champions who are willing and able to advance the mission of the UN Global Compact. They act in a personal, honorary, and unpaid capacity.

