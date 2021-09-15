Sparkle with CK Mondavi and Family’s Diamond Anniversary Sweepstakes

Napa, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CK Mondavi and Family wraps up a milestone year marking its 75th anniversary, the winery is sharing the celebratory spirit by offering fans the chance to win a sparkling gift in its Diamond Sweepstakes, which runs September through the end of the year. Seven grand prize winners will receive gift certificates of $1,000 for use at a fine jewelry retailer. Five first place prize winners will receive one CK Mondavi and Family travel jewelry case.



“For our family, wine means connection, collaboration and celebration. Since my grandparents founded CK Mondavi and Family in 1946, our wines have always been something to be enjoyed with family and friends. Over the years, we’ve been proud to share our wines with our fans and honored when they choose CK Mondavi and Family for their own gatherings,” said co-proprietor Marc Mondavi. “Reaching our diamond anniversary is important to our family, but it wouldn’t be possible without our winemaking team, our grower partners, our employees and of course our loyal fans.”



On Friday, October 7th, Riana Mondavi and her sister, Angelina Mondavi, invite followers to join in on Instagram Live @CKMondaviWines at 4 p.m. PDT as they cheers the winery’s anniversary with a special wine cocktail. Created by Derek Kwong of Barkeep SF, the CK Mondavi and Family “Mondavi 75” features CK Mondavi and Family Moscato or CK Mondavi and Family Sauvignon Blanc along with lemon and fresh mint for a refreshing seasonal drink. Click here for Barkeep SF’s recipe. Derek will join the fourth generation duo on the live stream to teach them how to craft his new recipe and share tips on other easy wine cocktails.



“Our dedication to crafting high quality wines at an approachable price point has never wavered. While we usually enjoy our wines just as they are, trying a special new wine cocktail feels extra celebratory,” said Riana Mondavi, member of the fourth generation and Director of Chains – Western Region. “My sister and I will also be reminiscing about some of our favorite family memories and will be talking about what we envision for CK Mondavi and Family for the next 75 years.”



Additional recipes and ideas for wine-based cocktails are online at https://www.ckmondavi.com/ckm-pairings/. The complete CK Mondavi and Family collection is available nationwide and includes Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, all available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a 750 ml bottle., and $13.99 for a 1.5L magnum. New this year, the white wine labels feature color-changing thermochromic ink. They change from a light cream to full color when chilled, at approximately 45-50 degrees, showing just the right serving temperature.



Consumers can enter the CK Mondavi and Family Diamond Sweepstakes at https://www.facebook.com/CKMondaviWines now through December 31, 2021. Complete details and official rules are at https://www.ckmondavidiamond.com. Void where prohibited.



About CK Mondavi and Family

CK Mondavi and Family wines are bottled in the Napa Valley by the iconic C. Mondavi & Family. For consumers desiring consistently delicious, everyday wines, CK Mondavi and Family wines overdeliver for the price point. Based in the Napa Valley for seventy-five years, CK Mondavi and Family’s grapes are 100% sourced from California vineyards, utilizing sustainable farming techniques and winemaking practices that are more typical of expensive wines. Their relentless commitment to quality winemaking and hands-on small lot sourcing sets them apart from other value wines. A large portion of the grapes in CK Mondavi and Family wines are estate grown on the family’s 1,850 acres of vineyard property and the family is committed to working with American growers that they’ve had partnerships with for generations. CK Mondavi and Family are the first and only wines 100% “Made in USA Certified®” and the family produces wines that are consistent, vintage-to-vintage, providing consumers with a value and quality they can rely on. Today, CK Mondavi and Family remains one of the most successful wine brands in America because of its excellent quality and great value. They can be found online at CKMondavi.com, or on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram @CKMondaviWines.

