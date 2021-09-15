Janet Campbell Appointed as New President of the Oregon Health Leadership Council

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oregon Health Leadership Council (OHLC), an organization working to make health care costs and premiums more affordable in the state, partnered with Motus Recruiting and Staffing, Inc. in selecting Janet Campbell as the OHLC's newest president. She succeeds Greg Van Pelt who served as OHLC president from 2014 through 2021.

Campbell comes to OHLC with 25 years of experience in a variety of operational, strategy, and technology roles in healthcare and manufacturing. Currently, she is CEO of Senta Solutions, a business strategy consulting firm, and co-founder of KIZIMANI, a 501(c)(3) that offers access to food, education, and healthcare to marginalized communities.

"Janet's demonstrated success in convening leaders to address complex healthcare initiatives makes her the ideal choice to lead the Oregon Health Leadership Council," said Dr. William Johnson, president of Moda Health. "We are thrilled she is joining us to lead the charge in our mission of advancing practical solutions to make healthcare more affordable for all."

Campbell has served at the forefront of identifying and implementing transformational initiatives to improve healthcare quality, customer experience, and cost-efficiency and creating a diverse consumer-focused culture. Additionally, she was named 2008 Portland Business Journal "Woman of Influence" and serves on various community boards, including Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Bridge Meadows, and Portland Business Alliance.

"Joining an amazing organization like OHLC and building on the critical work of finding solutions to improving healthcare allows me to bring together my career and lived experiences with a deep sense of purpose," said Campbell. "I am honored by this opportunity and excited to work with our healthcare and business leaders to identify and implement solutions towards achieving better health and healthcare for Oregonians."

"As a seasoned industry leader, Janet has a deep understanding of what people and companies would like to see improved upon in our healthcare system," said Kathryn Correia, president and CEO of Legacy Health. "Janet has the energy and expertise to take OHLC into our next chapter. We are also grateful for our instrumental partnership with Orlando Williams and Motus Recruiting in this executive search."

Campbell started her role as OHLC president on Sept. 7, 2021.

About Oregon Health Leadership Council:

The Oregon Health Leadership Council (OHLC) is a collaborative organization working to develop practical solutions that reduce the rate of increase in health care costs and premiums so health care and insurance are more affordable to people and employers in the state. Formed in 2008, the council brings together health plans, hospitals, and physicians to identify and act on cost-saving solutions that maximize efficiencies while delivering high-quality patient care. Since 2008, hundreds of individuals have been working on initiatives in the areas that the council determined to have the greatest potential for impact. Learn more at orhealthleadershipcouncil.org.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth McGarry

elizabeth@motusrecruiting.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment