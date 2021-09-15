Namely Recognized in Software Advice’s Top HR Software Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, has been lauded as a standout by Software Advice, a company that helps businesses navigate the software buying journey. Namely has been featured in the company’s Mid-year report for the Top HR Software 2021.



The report includes the top-rated products that are consistently featured in Software Advice’s FrontRunner reports for HR and related categories. Namely was distinguished from over 1,000 products as a standout in the following categories: employee engagement, talent management, payroll, onboarding, and performance management.

Software Advice’s analysis is based on feedback from actual users specific to the market segment served, resulting in comments about Namely including the following:

“What I like most is the ease of use for our employees. It is a very intuitive system to use and an employee’s profile, performance management, PTO, and onboarding tasks are visible to them.”

“Namely is a seamless system for our HR team. It has streamlined a range of processes including onboarding, performance management, employee changes, and more. It has a great UI that makes it easy for employees to update information, access resources and complete processes like requesting time off.”

“…this is great software. Low price for very usable software. Easy for new employees to navigate.”

Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely, said, “We’re grateful to be recognized as a FrontRunner by Software Advice, especially since the scoring is driven by validated users of Namely’s platform. HR fundamentals have never been more important as mid-sized companies seek to balance growth while recruiting and engaging employees. Achieving better control over these core functions is important to our clients, particularly those who previously outsourced to a PEO. Combining an intuitive, all-in-one tech platform with outstanding customer support is where Namely shines.”

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses of all sizes navigating the software selection process providing free, personalized software recommendations that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit www.softwareadvice.com .

About Namely