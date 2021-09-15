CareFirst Launches CloseKnit™, a Virtual Primary Care Practice

Baltimore, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst, Inc., CareFirst of Maryland, Inc., Group Hospitalization and Medical Services, Inc., collectively CareFirst, welcomed CloseKnit, a new advanced primary care practice designed around people and their healthcare needs. The virtual-first delivery model will offer a wide variety of care services, including preventive and urgent care, behavioral and mental health, care coordination, insurance navigation and more. Built around a team of patient-centric providers, CloseKnit is a groundbreaking approach to delivering continuous and connected care that’s affordable, transparent about costs and conveniently accessible through an easy-to-use app.

“Our transformation of healthcare means we’re looking at every aspect of the system that impacts our members and their ability to access quality care and taking action to make positive change for them,” said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “We created CloseKnit because people deserve an enhanced, modern care experience that meets their expectations, needs and preferences for choice in how they connect and experience care. Nearly 40% of our members don’t have a primary care doctor. CloseKnit helps fill critical gaps for many patients, particularly those who lack a PCP, including expanding our valued network of providers and making it easy to access the care they seek 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Headquartered in Baltimore, and designed by CareFirst’s innovation and investment arm, Healthworx, CloseKnit is a one-stop shop for primary and integrated care delivery. The practice’s care teams treat most cases virtually and provide in-person care through referrals to local providers when needed. CloseKnit is open 24/7/365 and staffed by highly credentialed providers who adhere to the highest clinical standards. All CareFirst commercial members are eligible to join CloseKnit with costs paid through a member’s insurance benefits. The CloseKnit practice app is available for download in the Apple and Google app stores.

“We built CloseKnit around people, remaining focused on managing a person’s whole health to provide an affordable, total health experience that’s personalized and meets them where they are,” said Mary Jane Favazza, CEO of CloseKnit. “Our practice is adaptable and ready to conveniently respond to the unique needs of our patients virtually and in-person when necessary. For those who aren’t looking for a primary care provider, we can be there for urgent services. Helping people understand the value of primary care, how to navigate the healthcare system and what things will cost ahead of time is core to our mission: providing accessible, affordable and comprehensive care to people with transparency and accountability.”

“CloseKnit will change the healthcare system for the better on behalf of patients,” said Mike Batista, Director of Commercialization at Healthworx. “The innovative design of this practice is an example of what Healthworx is doing within the healthcare system – innovating and disrupting to improve health outcomes for patients. CloseKnit is a dynamic care model that enables people to access high-quality, preventive care virtual anytime-anywhere and in person when and where needed.”

About CareFirst, Inc., CareFirst of Maryland, Inc., Group Hospitalization and Medical Services, Inc., collectively CareFirst: In its 84th year of service, CareFirst is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.5 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2020, CareFirst invested $27.8 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Healthworx: Healthworx operates at the intersection of healthcare and innovation by creating, co-creating and investing in companies that are improving healthcare quality, accessibility, affordability and equity. As the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst, Healthworx envisions a healthier future for all people by changing the way health works. To connect with Healthworx about partnering, media interviews or speaking opportunities, email comms@healthworx.com. Follow Healthworx on LinkedIn or visit www.healthworx.com.