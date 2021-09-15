Indellient Launches Blue Relay 5.0 With New Look

The new Blue Relay 5.0 user interface will offer a more flexible experience and addresses most user enhancement requests registered by their client community. The new interface offers a more intuitive look and feel to help accelerate user adoption. Blue Relay will continue to help clients manage their document review and approval process efficiently while reducing human error at any scale.

Toronto, CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Indellient launches Blue Relay 5.0 with a sleek new design. Designed with a user experience first approach, Blue Relay 5.0 has a new look and feel that makes it more intuitive to use. With the new design, Blue Relay maintains all core functionality such as:

  • Workflow Automation for improved SLA compliance
  • Customized Dashboards for tracking and reporting
  • Document Compare, Checklists, and Annotations to remove human error

"We are very excited to release a new Blue Relay major version to our customer base," praises Indellient President Adam Caromicoli. "The Blue Relay 5.0 user interface offers a more flexible experience, addressing most user interface enhancement requests registered by our client community and offering an enhanced look and feel to help accelerate user adoption."

Blue Relay will continue to help its clients manage their document review and approval process efficiently while reducing human error at any scale. Current clients have seen a 45% reduction in cycle time as well as a 400% increase in production efficiency. Customizable workflows and dashboards allow Blue Relay to work across many industries. In addition to the Blue Relay product, Indellient also provides Cloud, Data Analytics and DevOps services for all their business technology needs.

For further information: Indellient Inc, 1-855-544-9611 or marketing@indellient.com

Indellient Logo



