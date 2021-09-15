insured.io Launches insured.io Insights

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, an InsurTech company focused on accelerating digital transformation for insurance organizations, is pleased to announce the release of insured.io Insights, a powerful addition to the company’s Customer Engagement Platform.



insured.io Insights expands the capabilities of the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform, a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions which connect and unify consumers, producers, and employees via any channel, by offering increased visibility into insured behavior through full-featured dashboards, charting, and reporting on the usage of all insured.io products. Utilizing the expanded capabilities available through the insured.io Insights portal, insurance organizations can now easily track customer engagement across all channels.

In insured.io Insights, payments, for example, are viewable, chartable, and reportable by channel and method; and comparisons can be made based on timeframe, including month-over-month. insured.io’s already feature-rich interactive voice response (IVR) solution is also further enhanced by tracking daily active users, interaction by language, and by providing full text transcripts for inbound IVR calls. Insights provides enhanced metrics on outbound IVR while also monitoring the effectiveness of phone, text, and email campaigns. Additionally, Insights allows insurers to track daily active users via the portal, view the most-accessed pages, and more efficiently manage insured opt-in, user registration, password management, and account activations.

"We built insured.io Insights to provide our clients with a powerful, easy to use toolset to gain a deeper understanding of their insured’s behavior," said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "Insights allows them to have immediate, real-time access to engagement data across all channels. Insights is a huge value-add to our suite of products and will continue to expand and enhance along with our core products."

insured.io specializes in engaging customers using any device at any time. insured.io’s Platform seamlessly integrates with multiple existing core administration systems and helps insurance organizations avoid unnecessary, expensive, and complex rip-and-replace projects by enhancing internal capabilities, maximizing capital investments, and increasing process transparency.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

