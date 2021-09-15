15 September 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation





Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 15 September 2021 the Company purchased 164,342 ordinary shares at a price of 97.717 pence per share for cancellation.





Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 228,240,708 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.





The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.





Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 228,240,708.





This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan.Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31