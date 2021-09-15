English French

Rueil Malmaison, 15 September 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





August YTD at the end of August (8 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +6.3% +2.1% +19.7% −7.7% Light vehicles +6.2% +1.7% +20.9% −9.1% Heavy vehicles +7.0% +7.6% +13.2% +1.8%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes inter-urban networks, both for light vehicles and heavy vehicles, confirmed the upward momentum. In August 2021, all vehicle categories, it rose 2.1% compared to August 2019.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





August YTD at the end of August



(8 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports +84.9% -56.6% -23.6% -74.6% Portugal (ANA) +76.5% -40.5% -10.6% -70.7% United-Kingdom +22.4% -75.5% -68.8% -91.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) +24.2% -77.3% -44.5% -82.2% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) N/S -56.7% -26.1% -70.7% France +65.8% -36.5% -11.1% -68.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -55.2% -98.6% -91.7% -97.9% United States of America +191% -25.2% +38.3% -41.4% Brazil +200% -26.7% +33.1% -36.5% Serbia +250% -23.7% +57.8% -50.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +247% -1.6% +73.6% -24.4% Sweden +153% -56.0% -13.8% -76.4% Costa Rica N/S -1.2% +22.5% -43.0%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

N/S: The comparison with August 2020, during which passenger traffic was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

In August 2021, passenger traffic in the VINCI Airports network was down 56.6% compared to August 2019, confirming the recovery observed in July.

In continental Europe – primarily Portugal and France, traffic benefitted from the health pass and positive trends in intra-European tourist markets. In the United Kingdom, conversely, restrictions on foreign travel have prevented any recovery in traffic.

Some American airports –Dominican Republic and Costa Rica– have returned to traffic levels close to those before the health crisis. In Asia, traffic remained very weak in Japan – due to the country closing its borders – and virtually zero in Cambodia, due to travel restrictions imposed by other countries in the region, including China.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





August YTD at the end of August



(8 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports +38.1% -41.0% -7.4% -58.0% Portugal (ANA) +41.6% -26.7% +6.3% -55.0% United-Kingdom +10.7% -65.6% -57.2% -85.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) -4.9% -46.3% -19.9% -54.5% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) N/S -46.1% -6.1% -59.4% France +37.1% -31.6% -3.5% -58.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +20.2% -89.5% -72.7% -90.8% United States of America +35.7% -33.8% +7.6% -40.0% Brazil +89.6% -14.6% +37.2% -18.5% Serbia +92.8% -16.1% +38.2% -35.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +96.1% -7.6% +58.2% -16.2% Sweden +68.8% -48.4% -9.6% -67.7% Costa Rica N/S +5.5% +94.2% -15.1%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

N/S: The comparison with August 2020, during which the number of commercial movements was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

