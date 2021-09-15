Inflatable Party Magic Expands Inventory with Mechanical Bull Rentals in Dallas – Ft. Worth Region

Dallas, TX , Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic is pleased to share that they have expanded their inventory with mechanical bull rentals in Dallas – Ft. worth Region. This company takes pride in sharing that it is one of the first inflatable rental companies to comply with Texas State Regulations when it comes to amusement rides and bounce houses. Apart from being insured and meeting the state guidelines, all the equipment is inspected annually by state-approved inspectors. The company always strives to offer the best customer service in terms of prices and the equipment available. The inventory is constantly updated and upgraded to help party organizers find the latest and the best from the world of amusement rides and bounce houses.

The Fort Worth Texas mechanical bull rentals are popular extractions in huge events. The bull is surrounded by a 16’x16’ air mattress. Starting at $795 for 3 hours, this rental comes with a supervisor to ensure on-site safety. The rides can also be extended at $150 for every extra hour. This bull ride is exciting, adventurous and keeps the adrenaline rushing. The texas mechanical bull rentals can now be booked online with just a few simple steps. Customers who need assistance placing the order can call the team here to complete the order over the phone.



Inflatable Party Magic TX - Mechanical Bull Rental

Apart from the Texas mechanical bull rentals, customers can also find other latest additions. Bumper Cars, Rock Climbing Walls, Toxic Meltdowns, and Dunk Tanks are popular rentals. Inflatable Party Magic delivers unlimited fun with the widest variety in party rentals. There are special attractions also available such as backyard party games, create a bear activity, carnival games, etc. The website offers information on all the areas served. In case customers don’t find their area in their list, they can always call the office for further assistance. No event is too big or too small for this rental company and they have a party package available for all events small and huge.

Customer safety always takes the top priority. While there is always a trained supervisor available on-site, customers can rest assured that the equipment itself is safe. Made up fo premier and lead-free 18oz vinyl, these inflatables are safe for kids. They source all the equipment and party rentals from reputed brands in the industry. The company also works with manufacturers to design inflatables with unique safety features to avoid the most common accidents and injuries that occur on inflatables and bounce houses. The rental equipment is thoroughly inspected, cleaned, and sanitized before every rental. Event organizers can now make use of online booking services for faster checkouts and to book their favorite Texas mechanical bull rentals in advance.

Visit https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/items/mechanical_bull_rental_texas/ to learn more about Mechanical Bull Rentals in Dallas - Ft. Worth.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic is an 18-year-old family-owned and operated company offering premier rentals and top-notch customer service. They currently serve customers in all major towns and cities of Johnson County, Ellis County, Hood County, and Tarrant County Texas.

Contact

Inflatable Party Magic

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne, TX 76033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/
















