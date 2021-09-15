Lazy Acres Natural Market Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lazy Acres Natural Market is celebrating its 30th anniversary from September 15-28. With five locations in Southern California, the natural and organic grocer will make special donations to their long-standing community partners and 1% for the Planet nonprofit organizations.

"It's been quite the year for Lazy Acres - in addition to our 30th anniversary, we joined 1% for the Planet in April," said Joe Ragusa, VP of Marketing for Lazy Acres. "Through their purchases of select private label products, our customers have put us on track to donate $10,000 within our first year of membership. Grades of Green, The Rob Machado Foundation and The Balboa Park Conservancy were selected as recipients because of their dedication to protecting the environment. Each organization benefits the neighborhoods in which we serve. We will use our 30th Anniversary celebration to contribute even more."

Lazy Acres became a member in the 1% for the Planet program in April, and the company is on track to donate more than $10,000 to local nonprofits by Earth Day 2022. For the anniversary, Lazy Acres will make additional donations to their 1% for the Planet nonprofit partners, totaling $3,000. Other key community partners such as Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Santa Barbara Environmental Council and the Student Garden Program at Capri Elementary will receive $5,000 in additional support.

"We're proud to celebrate 30 years of serving Southern California," said Adam Caldecott, CEO of Lazy Acres. "From our first store in Santa Barbara to our newest location in Hermosa Beach, the Lazy Acres community is connected by a shared belief that our collective actions matter. As a company, we manifest this through our quality standards and relationships with like-minded farmers, producers, and suppliers. I want to personally thank our Team Members for their dedication and passion. We celebrate this milestone with them and are especially grateful to our customers for their support."

In addition to special pricing throughout their stores, Lazy Acres is holding a gift card sweepstakes, where customers can enter to win a $500 gift card at each of their five locations: Long Beach, Encinitas, San Diego, Hermosa Beach, and the original Lazy Acres in Santa Barbara.

For additional anniversary sale items, store hours and more information, please visit www.lazyacres.com.

About Lazy Acres:

Lazy Acres believes in a natural approach to optimal health and wellness. From organic and seasonal produce and products steeped in tradition, to functional supplements and body care, they are here to support you in mind, body and soul. Founded in 1991, Lazy Acres quickly became a trusted resource within the Santa Barbara community. Now with four more Southern California locations, their friendly, informative, and passionate Team Members remain committed to providing exceptional service and wellness tips to the community and accommodating the needs of their customers. Lazy Acres believes that our collective actions can and will contribute to a healthier planet. They are dedicated to local communities and strive to provide a marketplace for anyone who loves to live healthy and eat well.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global movement inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions through annual memberships and everyday actions. Since its inception in 2002, 1% for the Planet has helped to direct hundreds of millions of dollars to environmental nonprofits around the world. Visit https://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org/.

Media Contact:

Cyndi Darlington

Darlington Marketing

760-473-6241

Cynthia@darlingtonco.com

Related Images











Image 1: Lazy Acres Santa Barbara





Lazy Acres' first location in Santa Barbara









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment