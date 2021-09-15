Horizn Wins Best of Show on Stage at Finovate Fall NYC 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Horizn, the No. 1 digital growth platform designed exclusively for financial service institutions, has been awarded Best of Show at Finovate Fall NYC 2021.

The award-winning Horizn platform helps banks and credit unions of all sizes globally accelerate digital banking fluency, adoption and growth with both customers and employees. This is the third Best of Show Finovate Win for Horizn.

“It’s great to see Finovate recognize the impact that Horizn is having on banks worldwide,” said Horizn CEO Janice Diner. “The transformation to digital was put into overdrive by the pandemic and the immediate needs of banking customers worldwide. The Horizn platform ensures bank customers stay and grow digitally.”

Leading financial institutions recognize that the opportunity for digital growth continues to accelerate at a rapid pace. Horizn has built a platform specifically for financial institutions to assist with 3 key digital objectives:

Overachieve on digital banking growth objectives

Successfully support mergers and new platform launches

Drive mass adoption of new innovations and digital capabilities

About Horizn

Horizn is the No. 1 digital growth platform designed exclusively for financial service institutions. Activating to support digital growth is foundational to the consumer and employee experience. Horizn’s Digital Demos equip bank customers and employees with the knowledge needed to accelerate digital banking fluency, adoption and growth. The Horizn platform includes three components: a Self-Serve Customer Platform; Assisted-Serve Call Center and In-Branch Demos; and an Employee Direct Platform, helping accelerate the shift to digital for many of the world's largest banks.

About Finovate

Finovate is a global conference series focused on financial services technology. Held in four locations — Berlin, San Francisco, New York and Singapore — it offers live product demos, fast-paced content and high-impact networking. The event is organized by Informa Connect.

