Frequence Earns First Great Place to Work Certification™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Frequence. This year, 88% of employees said it's a great place to work - 49% higher than the average U.S company. The employees also rated the company’s leadership highly, with 98% of employees agreeing that management is competent at running the business and 99% saying people are treated fairly regardless of their race.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Frequence is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a great place to work alongside so many remarkably innovative businesses,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “As the world of advertising and technology grows, we are proud to make significant investments in our technology, our expansion into different territories, and most importantly, our talent. Our success is a demonstration of the tireless work each of our employees have contributed, and as such, Frequence continues to make deeper investments in supporting our talent."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

