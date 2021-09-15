Eko and Quibi Settle Litigation

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eko, an interactive entertainment and technology company, and QBI Holdings, LLC, the successor to the shut down mobile entertainment app, Quibi, announced today that they have agreed to dismiss all of their disputes with each other. The parties also announced that as part of the resolution, Quibi (through its successors QBI Holdings, LLC and New QBI, LLC) will transfer the Turnstyle IP and technology to eko.



“We are satisfied with the outcome of this litigation, and proud of the independently created contributions of Quibi and its engineering team to content presentation technology,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Chairman of Quibi.

“This result will help ensure that eko remains the undisputed leader in interactive storytelling technology,” said eko Founder and CEO Yoni Bloch.

The parties will have no further comments regarding the lawsuits or their resolution.

