GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Turnover 3rd Quarter 2021: € 114.2 M, +73.1 % vs 2020 and +8.9 % vs 2019 - Rebound in activity with the gradual reopening of the sites - Turnover 9 months decrease by 35.3 % at € 161.4 M following a 6 month closure

Turnover 3rd Quarter 2021 (May – July):

€ 114.2 M, +73.1 % vs 2020 and +8.9 % vs 20191

Rebound in activity with the gradual reopening of the sites

Turnover 9 months decrease by 35.3 % at € 161.4 M following a 6 month closure

Paris, 15th September 2021, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter of 2021 (May – July 2021)

Good quality 3rd quarter activity

The Group's activities gradually resumed during the third quarter, after the cessation of most of them throughout the first half of the year due to the Covid 19 pandemic:

French casinos: as of 19 th May: only slot machines and electronic forms of table games were accessible. A gauge equal to 35% of the ERP capacity (Establishments Receiving the Public) of each establishment had to be respected. Casinos opened until 9:00 p.m. under the curfew and catering was only permitted on the terraces, in the open air; from 9 th June: opening of table games. The gauge rose to 50% of the ERP capacity, the casinos were open until 11:00 p.m. and the indoor dining areas reopened, with a limit of six people per table. In addition, the Health Pass (passe sanitaire) was required in the establishments where the operator planned to accommodate more than 1,000 people; from 20 th June: general lifting of the curfew ten days in advance, the other constraints being maintained; from 30 th June: the general lifting of the gauges made it possible to welcome the customers in usual conditions respecting the barrier gestures (wearing a mask, physical distancing, etc.); from 21 st July: the Health Pass becomes mandatory in all casinos welcoming more than 50 people, then even in the others from 9 th August.

The Belgian casino reopened on 9 th June, while the online games and sports betting continued to function. Please note that since 29 th July, Groupe Partouche no longer manages the Ostend casino.

June, while the online games and sports betting continued to function. Please note that since 29 July, Groupe Partouche no longer manages the Ostend casino. The Meyrin and Crans-Montana casinos in Switzerland reopened on 19 th April and the operations of online games remained active.

April and the operations of online games remained active. While the Tunisian casino closed its doors between 9th and 16th May, it did suffer from the restrictions limiting the welcoming of tourists in the country.





As a result, in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the Gross Games Revenue (GGR) reached € 151.5 m compared to € 109.1m (+ 38.8%) a year earlier, and € 164.6 m in 2019 (- 8.0%) which benefited from normal operation.

In France, the GGR stood at € 112.3 m, up + 27.8%, with slot machines and traditional games increasing by +28.4% and + 24.9% respectively. The GGR of electronic games follows the same trend at + 23.4%.

The growth momentum of the GGR, despite a higher number of operating days (74 days during the 3rd quarter of 2021 against 60 days in 2020) was however penalized by curfews and then by the introduction of the Health Pass as from the 21st July.

During July that was the only month in which all games were operated, attendance, which had increased by + 9.8% since 1st July, fell by -27.4% over the last 11 days of the month. This effect was however offset by the increase in the average basket (+ 21.6% from 21st July against + 5.5% since 1st July).

The same trend continued in August, with however less impact on the attendance as the Health Pass spread to other activities and vaccination progressed.

Abroad, the GGR increased by + 84.2% to € 39.2 m, driven by the very strong increase in the GGR for online games and sports betting in Belgium and online games in Switzerland (+ 101.2%).

After levies, that were stable at + 0.3% due to the progressive scale in France and to the low levy rate applying to online games and sports betting in Belgium, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) came to € 98.5 m (+ 74.9%).

Overall, 3rd quarter revenue rebounded to € 114.2 m, up + 73.1% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020 and + 8.9% compared to 2019.

Despite this very satisfactory performance, taking into account the 6 months of closure over the period November - July 2021, the aggregate turnover for 9 months, at € 161.4 m, fell by -35.3%, with a decrease of - 30.7% of the NGR at € 142.8 m.

Upcoming event:

Turnover 4th quarter 2021: Wednesday 15th December 2021, after stock market closure.

Income at 31st October 2021: Wednesday 26th January 2022, after stock market closure.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,100 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability.

Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment . ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2021 2020 2019 Variation 21/20 1st Quarter 23.5 126.7 116.6 -81.4% 2nd Quarter 23.6 56.9 105.3 -58.4% 3rd Quarter 114.2 66.0 104.9 73.1% Total consolidated turnover 161.4 249.6 326.8 -35.3%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 3rd Quarter

In €M 2021 2020 2019 Variation 21/20 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 151.5 109.1 164.6 38.8% Levies -53.0 -52.8 -87.1 0.3% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 98.5 56.3 77.5 74.9% Turnover excluding NGR 16.3 10.0 28.3 63.0% Fidelity programme -0.6 -0.4 -0.8 71.3% Total consolidated turnover 114.2 66.0 104.9 73.1%

2.2 – Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2021 2020 2019 Variation 21/20 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 201.5 370.8 494.0 -45.7% Levies -58.7 -164.8 -237.2 -64.4% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 142.8 206.0 256.8 -30.7% Turnover excluding NGR 19.2 45.2 72.5 -57.5% Fidelity programme -0.6 -1.6 -2.5 -61.6% Total consolidated turnover 161.4 249.6 326.8 -35.3%

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 – 3rd Quarter

In €M 2021 2020 2019 Variation 21/20 Casinos 96.5 58.3 93.0 65.6% Hotels 2.6 0.7 3.0 245.8% Other 15.2 7.0 8.9 117.2% Total consolidated turnover 114.2 66.0 104.9 73.1%

3.2 – Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2021 2020 2019 Variation 21/20 Casinos 120.9 226.9 298.5 -46.7% Hotels 3.1 2.7 5.8 15.5% Other 37.3 20.0 22.5 86.5% Total consolidated turnover 161.4 249.6 326.8 -35.3%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. The “levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS) are debited from this amount.

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

1 Note : variations are calculated with respect to the same reference period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

