LaunchDarkly Adds Workflows and ServiceNow Integration to Enterprise Grade Feature Management Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the leading feature management platform for software development teams, recently unveiled a series of product updates designed to give enterprise teams more control over change management processes, workflows and feature flag delivery. The suite of enterprise-ready product updates includes Approval Workflows, an integration with ServiceNow, and improved feature flag delivery at scale. These updates ensure compliance, scalability, and better integrations with existing tools.



“LaunchDarkly is doubling down on developer experience with our updated workflow integrations and our investments in easier-to-use team management tools,” said John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly co-founder and CTO. “Even in an era of Agile and DevOps, we see organizations struggling to accelerate digital transformation at scale. It’s been our mission since day one to empower engineers in all industries to build transformative technology. Now, we’ve built a feature management platform that works for all of our enterprise customers, for whatever use case they have, and at whatever scale they might need.”

For enterprise software delivery, developer productivity often translates directly to business success — but developers can only deploy new software as quickly as organizations can ensure compliance and mitigate risk. Workflows allow enterprise software development teams to maintain high levels of productivity with necessary checks and balances in place.

LaunchDarkly’s Approval Workflows allow managers to require approvals for all or some flags in critical environments and schedule the approved changes for a future time. For teams that use ServiceNow for centralized change management, LaunchDarkly also now supports Approval Workflows via ServiceNow. This functionality, which is available for LaunchDarkly enterprise users, helps development teams maintain compliance with their existing change management processes while still empowering developers to do their best work.

LaunchDarkly serves over 20 trillion feature flags per day and has more than 15 million client devices connected at any given time. To deliver services faster and maintain reliability at any scale, LaunchDarkly has also launched its Flag Delivery @Edge project, which reduces SDK initialization times to under 25 milliseconds.

Additional product updates for Fall 2021 include smarter experimentation capabilities. With new traffic allocation rules, the ability to create and run multi-arm bandit experiments, and audience syncing from Amplitude for feature targeting, LaunchDarkly users can run experiments more efficiently to gather valuable data that helps inform product decisions.

"In a heavily regulated environment, being able to bring the right features to the right customers faster while de-risking the release process is key," says Melanie Pickett, Executive Vice President, Head of Front Office Solutions at Northern Trust.

These product updates continue a period of forward momentum for the company. In the last year, LaunchDarkly doubled the size of its engineering team and recently announced a Series D funding round of $200 million at a $3 billion valuation. The company plans to further expand and scale across verticals to support a growing roster of customers.

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to test code in production and deploy features faster with significantly less risk. This makes DevOps teams’ lives easier, improves user experiences, and helps every company build technology that transforms their business. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags each day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

