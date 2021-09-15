Westland Insurance Acquires Tredd Insurance Brokers

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tredd Insurance Brokers in Toronto, ON, and Calgary, AB.



“Tredd is an incredible addition to our national network,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome Tredd’s team of talented advisors in both Toronto and Calgary to the Westland family.”

“We are excited to add Tredd’s established expertise in transportation and energy to Westland’s commercial platform,” says Donna Barclay, Executive Vice President, Commercial. “Westland and Tredd share a deep commitment to long term client and insurer relationships. This acquisition expands Westland’s footprint in Ontario, a market key to our growth strategy, and gives us an important presence in downtown Toronto.”

Dowling Hales acted as financial advisor to Tredd in the transaction.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of over 175 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to commercial, personal and farm clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

