World Insurance Associates Acquires Offshore Risk Management

Tinton Falls, NJ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today it acquired Offshore Risk Management (“ORM”) of Cocoa, FL on September 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ORM is an international and innovative marine, aviation, and specialty risks insurance broker serving thousands of clients on six continents since 1972.

“We are excited to join WIA,” says William J. Coates, ORM President. “ORM is an outstanding source of marine, aviation and specialty coverages. We look forward to continued growth as part of WIA.”

“It’s great that ORM is joining the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “ORM’s focus is on the offshore marine and aviation space, and with them joining our team we will be able to expand our reach in these markets.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Hill Wallack provided legal counsel to ORM. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 118 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 138 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.